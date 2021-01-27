Pacific looks to sweep Santa Clara

Pacific (5-3, 2-2) vs. Santa Clara (9-4, 3-2)

Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara seeks revenge on Pacific after dropping the first matchup in Stockton. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 14, when the Tigers outshot Santa Clara from the field 47.8 percent to 35.2 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to the 79-58 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Pacific has relied heavily on its seniors. Daniss Jenkins, Jeremiah Bailey, Broc Finstuen and Jordan Bell have collectively accounted for 61 percent of the team's scoring this year and 60 percent of all Tigers points over the team's last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jalen Williams has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Santa Clara field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 15 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Santa Clara is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Broncos are 3-4 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Broncos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Santa Clara has an assist on 38 of 60 field goals (63.3 percent) across its previous three matchups while Pacific has assists on 24 of 65 field goals (36.9 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Santa Clara has held opposing teams to 38.2 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

