Belmont looks to extend streak vs Austin Peay

Belmont (16-1, 10-0) vs. Austin Peay (8-5, 4-3)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont looks for its 23rd straight conference win against Austin Peay. Belmont's last OVC loss came against the Austin Peay Governors 86-78 on Jan. 25, 2020. Austin Peay lost 76-70 to Jacksonville State in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The powerful Terry Taylor has put up a double-double (21.2 points and 10.8 rebounds) to lead the charge for the Governors. Jordyn Adams is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.4 points per game. The Bruins have been led by Nick Muszynski, who is averaging 15.4 points and 5.4 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Bruins have scored 73.1 points per game against OVC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78.7 per game they managed against non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 31.7 percent of the 41 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 14 over the last three games. He's also converted 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Austin Peay is a flawless 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.6 percent or less. The Governors are 3-5 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

BEHIND THE ARC: Belmont's Luke Smith has attempted 123 3-pointers and connected on 42.3 percent of them, and is 14 for 37 over the past five games.

IMAGINE THAT: Each of these teams scored a grand total of 149 points against one another in two matchups last year.

