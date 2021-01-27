Middle Tenn. looks to end streak vs UAB

UAB (12-2, 5-1) vs. Middle Tennessee (3-9, 1-5)

Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB looks to extend Middle Tennessee's conference losing streak to five games. Middle Tennessee's last CUSA win came against the Florida International Panthers 67-56 on Jan. 9. UAB beat Rice by 12 on Saturday.

STEPPING UP: Jordan Davis has averaged 10.7 points to lead the way for the Blue Raiders. DeAndre Dishman is also a top contributor, accounting for seven points and 4.6 rebounds per game. The Blazers are led by Tavin Lovan, who is averaging 12.6 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Lovan has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all UAB field goals over the last five games. Lovan has accounted for 31 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 64: Middle Tennessee is 0-7 this year when it allows 64 points or more and 3-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 64.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Blazers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Raiders. Middle Tennessee has an assist on 20 of 64 field goals (31.3 percent) over its past three matchups while UAB has assists on 38 of 83 field goals (45.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The UAB defense has allowed only 58.5 points per game to opponents, which is the fourth-lowest figure in the country. The Middle Tennessee offense has produced just 60.9 points through 12 games (ranked 297th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25