Wall scores 24 as Rockets beat Westbrook, Wizards 107-88

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) goes up for a basket as Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

John Wall scored 24 points in his first game against his former team, leading the Houston Rockets to a 107-88 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Wall was selected by Washington with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 draft and spent his entire career with the Wizards before he was traded to Houston in December for Russell Westbrook and a future first-round pick.

Victor Oladipo and Eric Gordon added 20 points apiece to help the Rockets to their third straight win.

Washington’s Bradley Beal scored 33 points to give him at least 25 in each of his 12 games this season, extending a franchise record. Westbrook, who spent just one season in Houston, had 19 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

HAWKS 108, CLIPPERS 99

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young scored 38 points, helping the Hawks stop the Clippers’ seven-game winning streak.

The Clippers were without three starters. Leading scorers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled out due to health and safety protocols. Guard Patrick Beverley missed the game with right knee soreness.

Reggie Jackson led the Clippers with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. Serge Ibaka had 15 points.

De’Andre Hunter had 22 points for Atlanta. Clint Capela collected 13 points and 19 rebounds.