Nets overcome slow start, beat short-handed Heat 98-85

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden, left, passes the ball between Miami Heat forward Andre Iguodala (28) and guard Kendrick Nunn during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) AP

James Harden and Kevin Durant each scored 20 points despite three relatively quiet quarters, and the Brooklyn Nets broke away with a big run in the fourth to beat the Miami Heat 98-85 on Monday night.

Kyrie Irving added 16 points for the Nets, who completed a sweep of the Heat in two games that couldn’t have been more different. Brooklyn won 128-124 on Saturday, then took the rematch despite barely topping its lowest-scoring game of the season.

Harden had only 10 points and four shots through three, then scored 10 more in the 18-2 spurt that turned a tie game into a 96-80 lead.

Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 10 rebounds and five assists in a strong follow-up to his career-high 41 points Saturday. But outside of Goran Dragic’s 21 points, there was little else for a short-handed Heat team that is without Jimmy Butler and Avery Bradley because of health and safety protocols. Tyler Herro, Meyers Leonard and Maurice Harkless are injured.

PISTONS 119, 76ERS 104

DETROIT (AP) — Delon Wright scored a career-high 28 points and Wayne Ellington had another impressive shooting night for Detroit, leading the Pistons past Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia.

Jerami Grant scored 25 points for the Pistons (4-13), who still have the NBA’s worst record but took advantage of Joel Embiid’s absence. The Philadelphia star was out with back tightness.

Tobias Harris led Philadelphia with 25 points, but the 76ers (12-6) never made much of a run after the Pistons controlled the early going.

PACERS 129, RAPTORS 114

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Malcolm Brogdon scored a career-high 36 points and Myles Turner scored 11 of his 21 in the final 8 1/2 minutes to help Indiana pull away from Toronto.

Brogdon also had nine assists and seven rebounds. Jeremy Lamb matched his season high with 22 points as Indiana earned a split in the two-game set against the Raptors. The Pacers won this one despite losing All-Star forward Damontis Sabonis to a bruised left knee in the first half.

Toronto was led by Fred VanVleet’s 25 points and six rebounds. Norman Powell scored 24 points.

MAGIC 117, HORNETS 108

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Nikola Vucevic scored 28 points and rookie point guard Cole Anthony added a career-high 21 points as Orlando topped Charlotte.

Orlando snapped a two-game losing streak and bounced back from squandering a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter a night earlier in a loss to the Hornets.

Orlando made a season-best 19 3-pointers, including seven in the third quarter. Evan Fournier hit 5 3s and scored 19 points. Orlando’s Dwayne Bacon had 15 points against his former team before leaving midway through the fourth quarter with an injury. Aaron Gordon finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Gordon Hayward finished with 24 points. Devonte Graham (21 points) and Terry Rozier (24 points) each made four 3-pointers for Charlotte, which lost to the Magic for the fifth time in six meetings. The Hornets made just 11 of 38 3-point shots.