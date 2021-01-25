Hauser scores 21 as No. 8 Virginia beats Syracuse 81-58

Virginia forward Jay Huff (30) gets pressured by Syracuse defenders during an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. (Andrew Shurtleff/The Daily Progress via AP) AP

Sam Hauser hit seven of Virginia’s 14 3-pointers and the No. 8 Cavaliers cruised to an 81-58 victory against Syracuse on Monday night.

Hauser hit five 3s before halftime as Virginia (11-2, 7-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) took a 41-26 lead into the locker room. He finished with 21 points.

With Jay Huff adding a career-high 21 points to go along with 12 rebounds and Trey Murphy III making four 3s on his way to 16 points, the Cavaliers finished 14 for 31 from deep. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the 2019 national champions.

Quincy Guerrier led the Orange (9-5, 3-4) with 15 points, and Alan Griffin had 13. Syracuse was 5 for 24 from 3-point territory and just 22 of 59 overall (37.3%).