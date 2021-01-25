Brown and Boston visit LaVine and the Bulls

Boston Celtics (9-6, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (7-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and Jaylen Brown meet when Chicago hosts Boston. LaVine is eighth in the NBA averaging 26.8 points per game and Brown is sixth in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Bulls have gone 3-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is seventh in the league shooting 38% from deep, led by Patrick Williams shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

The Celtics are 8-6 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 14.1 fast break points per game led by Brown averaging 5.3.

The Bulls and Celtics square off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: LaVine leads the Bulls with 3.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 26.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Thaddeus Young is shooting 57.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Brown ranks second on the Celtics averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 27.3 points per game and shooting 43% from beyond the arc. Marcus Smart is averaging 13.3 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 117.5 points, 46.1 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 47.4% shooting.

Celtics: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 46.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Bulls: Adam Mokoka: day to day (concussion), Wendell Carter Jr.: day to day (quad).

Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Carsen Edwards: out (health protocols), Jayson Tatum: out (health and safety protocols).