Ottawa faces Vancouver, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Ottawa Senators (1-3-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (2-5-0, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa heads into the matchup against Vancouver after losing four games in a row.

Vancouver finished 36-27-6 overall and 11-8-1 in division action in the 2019-20 season. The Canucks averaged 31.2 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 3.2 goals per game.

Ottawa finished 25-34-12 overall and 9-9-5 in division play during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Senators did not record a shutout last season while compiling a .900 save percentage.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Senators: None listed.