Adams carries Jacksonville St. over Austin Peay 76-70

Darian Adams hit a tie-tying 3-pointer to start a game-ending 9-0 run and scored a career-high 22 points as Jacksonville State topped Austin Peay 76-70 on Saturday.

Brandon Huffman added 20 points for the Gamecocks (10-5, 6-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Jalen Finch had 11 points,

Terry Taylor had 19 points for the Governors (8-5, 4-3). Jordyn Adams added 18 points. Mike Peake had 17 points.

