Sports

Faulkner leads N. Kentucky past Robert Morris 79-74 in OT

The Associated Press

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa.

Trevon Faulkner had 18 points, including six in the final minute of overtime, to lead five Northern Kentucky players in double figures as the Norse narrowly defeated Robert Morris 79-74 on Saturday.

Bryson Langdon, who scored 13 points, hit a jumper with four seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 66. The Colonials didn't get up a final shot.

Marques Warrick added 17 points for the Norse (7-8, 5-5 Horizon League). Adrian Nelson scored 13 and Adham Eleeda had 12.

Faulkner hit all 10 of his free throw attempts. Nelson also had nine rebounds.

AJ Bramah had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (3-7, 2-5), who have now lost four consecutive games. Charles Bain added 12 points.

Northern Kentucky defeated Robert Morris 81-76 on Friday.

  Comments  

Sports

Jarrett carries Jackson St. over Grambling St. 75-61

January 23, 2021 6:45 PM

Sports

Crosby scores 19 to carry Alcorn St. over Alabama St. 57-52

January 23, 2021 6:41 PM

Sports

Lyons lifts Nicholls St. past New Orleans 86-62

January 23, 2021 6:40 PM

Sports

Grant leads Miami (Ohio) over E. Michigan 85-63

January 23, 2021 6:35 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service