Volandri replaces Barazzutti as Italy’s Davis Cup captain

FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 23, 2011 file photo, Italy's Filippo Volandri celebrates defeating Brazil's Joao Souza in their singles quarterfinal match at the BRD Nastase Tiriac ATP Tennis Trophy in Bucharest, Romania. Former top-25 player Filippo Volandri was named Italy’s Davis Cup captain on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. Volandri replaces Corrado Barazzutti, who had been in charge for 20 years. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File) AP

Former top-25 player Filippo Volandri was named Italy’s Davis Cup captain on Saturday, ending Corrado Barazzutti's 20-year run in charge.

Barazzutti had also previously been Italy’s Fed Cup captain, a role he ceded to Tathiana Garbin in 2016 after coaching the women's team to four titles. Barazzutti played on Italy’s team that won the Davis Cup in 1976.

The 39-year-old Volandri had been Italy’s national technical director since 2018.

“Italian tennis will always be grateful to Corrado Barazzutti for his extraordinary contribution to our movement, first as a player and then as a coach,” said Italian Tennis Federation president Angelo Binaghi.

Italy’s team appears to have a bright future with players like Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini, Lorenzo Sonego and Lorenzo Musetti.

“At such an important moment for my coaching career I want to thank Corrado, who in 2001 when he was just named captain let me debut in the Davis Cup even though I was still a kid,” Volandri said. “I hope I’m able to honor what he did in this position.”