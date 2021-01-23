Detroit visits Chicago for division battle

Detroit Red Wings (2-3-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (1-3-1, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit plays Chicago in a matchup of Central Division teams.

Chicago went 7-12-3 in division action and 16-14-4 at home a season ago. The Blackhawks averaged 3.0 goals on 31.8 shots per game last season.

Detroit went 17-49-5 overall and 9-13-1 in division games during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Red Wings compiled an .886 save percentage while giving up 3.5 goals on 32.5 shots per game last season.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Red Wings: Christian Djoos: out (health protocols), Darren Helm: out (health protocols).