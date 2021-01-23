Sports

Dallas hosts Nashville after Radulov’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (2-2-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (1-0-0, eighth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Nashville Predators after Alexander Radulov scored two goals in the Stars' 7-0 victory over the Predators.

Dallas went 37-24-8 overall and 12-9-3 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Stars recorded 295 assists on 178 total goals last season.

Nashville finished 35-26-8 overall and 12-7-1 in division games in the 2019-20 season. The Predators scored 39 power play goals with a 17.3% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The teams play for the second straight game.

INJURIES: Stars: None listed.

Predators: Luca Sbisa: out (health protocols).

