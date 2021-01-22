Utah puts home win streak on the line against Golden State

Golden State Warriors (8-7, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (11-4, second in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Golden State trying to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Jazz have gone 7-2 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks second in the Western Conference at limiting opponent scoring, allowing just 106 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Warriors are 5-3 against Western Conference opponents. Golden State ranks ninth in the league with 26.1 assists per game led by Draymond Green averaging 6.9.

The Jazz and Warriors square off Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz with 3.5 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 24.3 points while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. Rudy Gobert is averaging 13.6 rebounds and 10.3 points per game over the last 10 games for Utah.

James Wiseman is second on the Warriors with 6.1 rebounds and averages 11.6 points. Stephen Curry is averaging 29.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the last 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 48.3 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points on 44.3% shooting.

Warriors: 6-4, averaging 113.5 points, 44.6 rebounds, 28.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.5 points on 43.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Jazz: Elijah Hughes: out (ankle).

Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).