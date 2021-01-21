NKU looks to end streak vs Robert Morris

Northern Kentucky (5-8, 3-5) vs. Robert Morris (3-5, 2-3)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris looks to extend Northern Kentucky's conference losing streak to five games. Northern Kentucky's last Horizon win came against the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons 70-68 on Jan. 2. Robert Morris lost 66-62 in overtime at Illinois-Chicago in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Robert Morris' AJ Bramah, Jon Williams and Dante Treacy have collectively accounted for 49 percent of all Colonials points this season, though that figure has dropped to 31 percent over the last five games.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: The Colonials have scored 73.2 points per game and allowed 74.4 points per game against Horizon opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 70.6 points scored and 85 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TREVON: Trevon Faulkner has connected on 19 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 21 over the last five games. He's also converted 76 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Northern Kentucky is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 5-3 when scoring at least 69.

BEHIND THE ARC: Northern Kentucky's Marques Warrick has attempted 75 3-pointers and connected on 33.3 percent of them, and is 8 for 20 over his past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Kentucky is rated second among Horizon teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.8 percent. The Norse have averaged 13.2 offensive boards per game, but that figure has dropped to 11.5 over their four-game losing streak.

