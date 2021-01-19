Dayton looks to sweep GW

George Washington (3-9, 2-3) vs. Dayton (8-3, 4-2)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington seeks revenge on Dayton after dropping the first matchup in Washington. The teams last met on Jan. 17, when the Flyers outshot George Washington 52.2 percent to 36.7 percent and hit five more 3-pointers en route to a 13-point victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Dayton's Jalen Crutcher, Ibi Watson and Jordy Tshimanga have collectively accounted for 60 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 61 percent of all Flyers points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Colonials have given up just 69.2 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 77.1 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Crutcher has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Dayton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 41 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: George Washington is 0-6 when it allows at least 75 points and 3-3 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

WINNING WHEN: Dayton is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes seven or more 3-pointers. The Flyers are 1-3 when the team hits fewer than seven threes.

BALL SECURITY: Dayton's offense has turned the ball over 15 times per game this year, but is averaging 10.7 turnovers over its last three games.

