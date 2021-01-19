Fox leads Sacramento against Los Angeles after 43-point performance

Sacramento Kings (5-9, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10-4, second in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits the Los Angeles Clippers after De'Aaron Fox scored 43 points in the Kings' 128-123 loss to the Pelicans.

The Clippers are 8-4 in conference games. Los Angeles has a 6-2 record against teams above .500.

The Kings are 1-3 against the rest of their division. Sacramento has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers defeated the Kings 138-100 in their last matchup on Jan. 15. Kawhi Leonard led LA with 27 points, and Marvin Bagley III paced Sacramento scoring 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul George leads the Clippers with 4.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 24.8 points while shooting 51% from beyond the arc. Leonard is averaging 24.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 50.9% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Fox leads the Kings averaging 5.8 assists while scoring 20.5 points per game. Harrison Barnes is averaging 17.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 117.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 47.5% shooting.

Kings: 2-8, averaging 114.5 points, 40.7 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 127.4 points on 51.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: day to day (undisclosed), Lou Williams: day to day (hip).

Kings: Jahmi'us Ramsey: day to day (groin), Hassan Whiteside: day to day (hip), DaQuan Jeffries: out (left ankle).