Texans interview Bieniemy, 3 others in coaching search

The Houston Texans said Monday they had interviewed four more candidates to replace fired coach Bill O'Brien.

The Texans said they completed interviews with Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Indianapolis defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Buffalo assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and Baltimore assistant head coach/receivers coach David Culley on Monday.

The Texans did not initially request to interview Bieniemy, and Sports Illustrated reported that the decision further upset Deshaun Watson. The quarterback was already unhappy that owner Cal McNair did not take his opinion into account when hiring general manager Nick Caserio, according to reports from ESPN and the NFL Network. Houston requested to interview Bieniemy last week.

The Texans have interviewed former Detroit coach Jim Caldwell, former Cincinnati coach Marvin Lewis and Carolina offensive coordinator Joe Brady in the last month.

Romeo Crennel finished the season as interim coach of the Texans after O'Brien, who served as both coach and general manager, was fired after an 0-4 start.