Aldridge, DeRozan lead Spurs past Blazers 125-104

San Antonio Spurs forward Rudy Gay, left, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes) AP

LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points, DeMar DeRozan had 20 points and 11 assists and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Portland Trail Blazers 125-104 on Monday.

Rudy Gay and Patty Mills came off the bench for 21 points apiece as the Spurs' reserves outscored Portland's backups 59-24.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 35 points

The Spurs took over late in the third quarter and went on an 11-0 run early in the fourth to lead 95-82.

HAWKS 108, TIMBERWOLVES 97

ATLANTA (AP) — Clint Capela had 23 points and 15 rebounds, De’Andre Hunter scored 25 and Atlanta beat Minnesota.

The Hawks, wearing black, tan and white uniforms with “MLK” sewn across the chest to commemorate the national holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., snapped a two-game skid. They had dropped six of seven.

Trae Young had 20 points and 13 assists for Atlanta.

D’Angelo Russell finished with 31 points for Minnesota, which has lost nine of 10.

KNICKS 91, MAGIC 84

NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Julius Randle added 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead New York past Orlando.

Elfrid Payton chipped in with 12 points and rookie guard Immanuel Quickley added 11 for the Knicks, who won their second straight.

Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando, which lost its sixth in a row. Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 17 rebounds while Terrence Ross added 19 points for the Magic.