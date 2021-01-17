Sports

Portland and San Antonio meet in conference battle

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

San Antonio Spurs (7-6, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (8-5, fifth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs visit Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

Portland went 35-39 overall and 21-15 at home a season ago. The Trail Blazers gave up 116.1 points per game while committing 21.7 fouls last season.

San Antonio finished 32-39 overall and 20-23 in Western Conference play in the 2019-20 season. The Spurs averaged 114.1 points per game last season, 19 from the free throw line and 32.1 from beyond the arc.

The teams match up Monday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), CJ Elleby: out (foot), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Spurs: Keita Bates-Diop: day to day (upper respiratory infection), Drew Eubanks: day to day (health and safety protocols), Luka Samanic: day to day (illness), Quinndary Weatherspoon: out (knee), Derrick White: out (toe).

  Comments  

Sports

Philadelphia hosts Buffalo after Konecny’s 3-goal game

January 17, 2021 1:10 AM

Sports

Vegas hosts Arizona following overtime win

January 17, 2021 1:10 AM

Sports

Nashville takes on division rival Carolina

January 17, 2021 1:10 AM

Sports

St. Louis hosts San Jose in division battle

January 17, 2021 1:10 AM

Sports

Flames host the Canucks after shutout victory

January 17, 2021 1:10 AM

Sports

Wild visit the Ducks after overtime victory

January 17, 2021 1:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service