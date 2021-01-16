Sports

Mains scores 17 to carry N. Arizona past Montana 62-58

The Associated Press

MISSOULA, Mont.

Nik Mains came off the bench to score 17 points, five in a game-ending 12-0 run, to carry Northern Arizona to a 62-58 win over Montana on Saturday.

Cameron Shelton had 15 points and eight rebounds for Northern Arizona (4-9, 3-4 Big Sky Conference). Carson Towt added 13 points.

Montana totaled 24 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Brandon Whitney scored a season-high 22 points for the Grizzlies (6-7, 2-4). Michael Steadman added nine rebounds.

Montana defeated Northern Arizona 67-56 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Penguins’ Jared McCann fined $10,000 for elbowing

January 16, 2021 2:34 PM

Sports

Mitchell carries Rhode Island past George Mason 80-60

January 16, 2021 2:31 PM

Football

Maryland agrees to $3.5 million settlement with family of late Terps football player Jordan McNair

January 16, 2021 2:27 PM

Sports

19th-ranked DePaul women smother Georgetown in 78-54 win

January 16, 2021 2:15 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service