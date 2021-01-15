Sports

Buchanan scores 14 to lift Manhattan past Niagara 58-49

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Elijah Buchanan had 14 points and nine rebounds as Manhattan beat Niagara 58-49 on Friday.

Samir Stewart had 13 points for Manhattan (4-4, 3-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Warren Williams added 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Samba Diallo had nine rebounds. Anthony Nelson, the Jaspers’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 16 points per game, was held to four points.

Kobi Nwandu had 12 points for the Purple Eagles (5-6, 4-5). Marcus Hammond added 10 points. Greg Kuakumensah had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

NFL suspends Bears DL Edwards Jr. 2 games

January 15, 2021 5:08 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service