Flowers scores 27 to lead LIU-Brooklyn past Wagner 77-66

Ty Flowers tied his career high with 27 points and had eight rebounds and five steals as Long Island-Brooklyn got past Wagner 77-66 on Thursday night.

Eral Penn had 19 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Long Island-Brooklyn (4-1, 4-1 Northeast Conference). Virshon Cotton added six assists.

Alex Morales tied a career high with 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Seahawks (1-5, 1-4). Will Martinez added 14 points.

