Capitals beat Sabres 6-4; Laviolette wins Washington debut

Washington Capitals forward Conor Sheary (73) carries the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes) AP

T.J. Oshie had a goal and two assists and Washington made a winner of coach Peter Laviolette in his Capitals' debut, beating the Buffalo Sabres 6-4 on Thursday night.

Jakub Vrana stripped Eric Staal of the puck in front of Buffalo’s net and scored 46 seconds into the third period to preserve the win after the Capitals were in jeopardy of squandering a 4-1 lead. Vrana’s goal came 26 seconds after defenseman Jake McCabe cut Buffalo’s deficit to 4-3 by scoring on a shot from the right point.

John Carlson and Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and assist each and Brenden Dillon also scored for the Capitals. Alex Ovechkin set up the first two goals.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 22 shots in his first game as the Capitals’ starter following Braden Holtby’s offseason departure.

ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson, Anders Lee and Mathew Barzal scored in the opening period and the Islanders beat the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Semyon Varlamov stopped 24 shots for his 28th career shutout and third with the Islanders. Defenseman Nick Leddy added two assists.

Igor Shesterkin made 29 saves as the Rangers fell in the first of eight games between the rivals. Alexis Lafreniere, the first overall selection of the 2020 NHL draft, made his debut and recorded one shot in 15:27 minutes of ice time.

BRUINS 3, DEVILS 2, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, then scored the only goal in the shootout as Boston beat New Jersey, spoiling Lindy Ruff’s debut as Devils coach.

Marchand scored a power-play goal and set up another by Nick Ritchie for the Bruins, who won the Presidents’ Trophy for having the best record in the NHL during the 2019-20 regular season. Tuukka Rask made 20 saves, including two on breakaways in overtime, and added two stops in the shootout.

Miles Wood and rookie defenseman Ty Smith scored for New Jersey, which missed the playoffs last year. Mackenzie Blackwood was outstanding in making 35 saves. He also stopped Charlie Coyle and Ondrej Kase in the shootout.

HURRICANES 3, RED WINGS 0

DETROIT (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored early in the first period and Petr Mrazek made 14 saves for a shutout, helping Carolina beat Detroit.

Ryan Ddzingel scored on a power play with 2:34 left and Andrei Svechnikov added an empty-net goal.

Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss made only one save before he gave up a goal, but he stopped 40 shots to give his offensively challenged team a chance for two-plus periods.

The Red Wings, who were easily the NHL’s worst team last season, played for the first time since they lost to Carolina at home on March 10, 2020.

PREDITORS 3, BLUE JACKETS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg scored the tiebreaking goal at 5:48 of the third period to lead Nashville over Columbus.

Luke Kunin and Calle Jarnkrok also scored for the Predators, who have won 11 of their last 14 home openers. Juuse Saros made 29 saves.

Boone Jenner had the goal for Columbus.

Joonas Korpisalo finished with 32 saves.

JETS 4, FLAMES 3, OT

WINNIPEG, Manatoba (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game in overtime to give Winnipeg a victory over Calgary in the opener for both teams.

The Finnish winger scored 1:18 into extra time, using speed to create space before beating goalie Jacob Markstrom in tight.

Mark Schiefele and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 shots.

Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk and Johnny Gaudreau scored for Calgary. Markstrom made 30 saves in his Calgary debut after signing a six-year, $36 million deal in free agency.