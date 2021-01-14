Sports

Olympic champion Rollins-McNeal suspended in doping case

The Associated Press

MONACO

Olympic hurdles champion Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been provisionally suspended for a doping rules violation, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Thursday.

Rollins-McNeal won gold in the 100-meter hurdles at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The 29-year-old American was also world champion in 2013.

The AIU said it charged Rollins-McNeal with “tampering within the results management process,” but did not specify details of the case.

The AIU cited a section in the World Anti-Doping Code that covers “conduct which subverts the doping control process.”

The code gives one example as “altering identification numbers on a doping control form during testing.”

Rollins-McNeal is the fourth fastest woman in history in her event. She clocked 12.26 seconds at the U.S. national championships.

  Comments  

Health & Medicine

NC State sees COVID-19 cluster in its athletics department

January 14, 2021 6:38 AM

Sports

Trippier’s ban to end in Feb regardless of Atletico appeal

January 14, 2021 6:10 AM

Sports

Cal Poly looks to end streak vs UC Riverside

January 14, 2021 4:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service