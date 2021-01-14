W. Illinois looks to end streak vs Kansas City

Kansas City (5-8, 1-3) vs. Western Illinois (2-9, 0-4)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City looks to extend Western Illinois's conference losing streak to 16 games. Western Illinois' last Summit League win came against the Denver Pioneers 86-80 on Jan. 11, 2020. Kansas City came up short in a 68-62 game at home to South Dakota in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Kansas City's Brandon McKissic, Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and Zion Williams have collectively scored 33 percent of the team's points this season, including 65 percent of all Roos scoring over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Roos have allowed only 59.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 69.8 per game they gave up against non-conference opponents.

CREATING OFFENSE: McKissic has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Kansas City field goals over the last five games. McKissic has accounted for 30 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Roos are 0-8 when they score 66 points or fewer and 5-0 when they exceed 66 points. The Leathernecks are 0-9 when allowing 67 or more points and 2-0 when holding opponents below 67.

BEHIND THE ARC: Kansas City's McKissic has attempted 38 3-pointers and connected on 42.1 percent of them, and is 6 for 14 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Kansas City defense has allowed only 61.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 22nd-best mark in the country. The Western Illinois offense has put up just 69.6 points through 11 games (ranked 200th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25