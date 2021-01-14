Portland hosts Indiana following Lillard’s 40-point game

Indiana Pacers (7-4, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (7-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Portland; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Indiana Pacers after Damian Lillard scored 40 points in the Trail Blazers' 132-126 victory over the Kings.

Portland finished 35-39 overall a season ago while going 21-15 at home. The Trail Blazers shot 46.3% from the field and 37.7% from 3-point range last season.

Indiana finished 28-19 in Eastern Conference play and 20-17 on the road during the 2019-20 season. The Pacers shot 47.6% from the field and 36.3% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Keljin Blevins: out (personal), Zach Collins: out (ankle).

Pacers: T.J. McConnell: day to day (personal), TJ Warren: out (foot), Jalen Lecque Jr.: day to day (ankle), Brian Bowen II: day to day (groin), Goga Bitadze: day to day (right ankle), Jeremy Lamb: out (knee).