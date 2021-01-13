Sports

England prop Sinckler banned for opening match of 6 Nations

The Associated Press

LONDON

England prop Kyle Sinckler will miss the team's opening match of the Six Nations against Scotland on Feb. 6 after receiving a two-week ban on Wednesday for swearing at a referee in a club game.

The incident took place when Sinckler was playing for Bristol Bears in a Premiership match against Exeter on Saturday. He used bad language as he questioned a referee's decision not to award a penalty.

Sinckler was cited and appeared before an online independent disciplinary hearing, which upheld a charge that he failed to respect the authority of a referee.

The 27-year-old Sinckler is free to play again on Feb. 9, making him available for the match against Italy at Twickenham in round two.

He apologized for the outburst straight after Saturday's game, saying it was “not the example I want to be setting".

  Comments  

Sports

Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tenn. Tech

January 13, 2021 4:31 AM

Sports

Sacred Heart looks to extend streak vs CCSU

January 13, 2021 4:31 AM

Sports

San Jose St. looks to end streak vs CSU

January 13, 2021 4:31 AM

Sports

N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs Idaho

January 13, 2021 4:31 AM

Sports

Radford looks to extend streak vs Gardner-Webb

January 13, 2021 4:31 AM

Sports

Montana looks for home win vs N. Arizona

January 13, 2021 4:31 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service