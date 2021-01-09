Sports

Asadullah leads Lipscomb past Bellarmine 65-58

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Ahsan Asadullah recorded 19 points and 11 rebounds to carry Lipscomb to a 65-58 win over Bellarmine on Saturday.

KJ Johnson added 14 points for Lipscomb (8-6, 3-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Parker Hazen added nine rebounds.

Dylan Penn had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (3-5, 0-2). Pedro Bradshaw added 12 points.

Lipscomb defeated Bellarmine 77-72 on Friday. The Knights are Division I newcomers, playing their first Atlantic Sun contests in any sport Friday and Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Belmont wins ninth consecutive game

January 09, 2021 6:46 PM

Sports

Funk scores 14 to lead St. Joseph’s past Albany (NY) 67-64

January 09, 2021 6:39 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service