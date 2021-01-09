Sports

Belmont wins ninth consecutive game

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn.

JaCobi Wood matched his career high with 21 points as Belmont extended its win streak to nine games, routing UT Martin 89-69 on Saturday.

Nick Muszynski had 11 points for Belmont (12-1, 6-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Even Brauns added 10 points as did EJ Bellinger.

Anthony Thomas had 21 points and six rebounds for the Skyhawks (3-6, 1-4), who have lost six games in a row. Eden Holt added 11 points and six assists. Cameron Holden had 10 points.

The Bruins improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Belmont defeated UT Martin 90-69 last Saturday.

