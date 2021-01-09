Sports

UMBC wins fifth straight road game

The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.H.

L.J. Owens posted 17 points as UMBC defeated New Hampshire 69-54 on Saturday.

Owens made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Brandon Horvath had 13 points for UMBC (8-2, 4-1 America East Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. R.J. Eytle-Rock added 11 points. Dimitrije Spasojevic had seven rebounds. Keondre Kennedy had a career-high 10 rebounds plus six points.

Blondeau Tchoukuiengo had 10 points for the Wildcats (4-4, 3-2). Jayden Martinez added nine rebounds and four blocks along with eight points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Hammond scores 21 to lead Monmouth over Marist 80-64

January 09, 2021 2:33 PM

Sports

Smellie scores career-high 24 in Idaho State’s victory

January 09, 2021 2:33 PM

Hockey

Former Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford, who helped bring the franchise two Stanley Cup trophies, stuns hockey world with decision to retire

Sports

Costly foul lifts College of Charleston over Drexel 61-60

January 09, 2021 2:21 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service