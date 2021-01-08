Ole Miss looks for home win vs S. Carolina

South Carolina (3-2, 1-0) vs. Mississippi (6-3, 1-1)

The Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi looks for its fourth straight win over South Carolina at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The last victory for the Gamecocks at Mississippi was a 77-74 win on Jan. 19, 2016.

STEPPING UP: AJ Lawson is averaging 17.8 points to lead the charge for the Gamecocks. Jermaine Couisnard is also a primary contributor, accounting for 14 points and two steals per game. The Rebels have been led by Devontae Shuler, who is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.0 steals.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 36 over his last five games. He's also converted 75 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Mississippi is a sterling 6-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.2 percent or less. The Rebels are 0-3 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rebels. Mississippi has 37 assists on 76 field goals (48.7 percent) over its past three contests while South Carolina has assists on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Mississippi defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.6 percent of all possessions, which is the ninth-highest rate in the country. South Carolina has turned the ball over on 22.8 percent of its possessions (ranked 302nd among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25