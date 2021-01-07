New Orleans hosts Charlotte following Hayward’s 44-point performance

Charlotte Hornets (3-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte faces the New Orleans Pelicans after Gordon Hayward scored 44 points in the Hornets' 102-94 win over the Hawks.

New Orleans went 30-42 overall with a 15-21 record at home a season ago. The Pelicans allowed opponents to score 117.1 points per game and shoot 46.5% from the field last season.

Charlotte finished 23-42 overall a season ago while going 13-21 on the road. The Hornets shot 43.4% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Sindarius Thornwell: out (health and safety protocols), JJ Redick: day to day (knee).

Hornets: Nick Richards: out (health and safety protocols), Cody Zeller: out (hand).