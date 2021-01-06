Cincy looks to extend streak vs SMU

Cincinnati (2-6, 0-3) vs. SMU (6-1, 2-1)

Moody Coliseum, Dallas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over SMU. Cincinnati has won by an average of 13 points in its last seven wins over the Mustangs. SMU's last win in the series came on March 12, 2017, a 71-56 win.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Kendric Davis, Feron Hunt and Ethan Chargois have combined to account for 53 percent of SMU's scoring this season. For Cincinnati, Keith Williams, David DeJulius and Chris Vogt have combined to score 45 percent of the team's points this season.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Davis has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all SMU field goals over the last five games. Davis has accounted for 34 field goals and 31 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Cincinnati has lost its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points, while allowing 74.3 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Mustangs have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bearcats. SMU has 44 assists on 81 field goals (54.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Cincinnati has assists on 35 of 70 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout SMU defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38.1 percent, the 22nd-lowest mark in Division I. Cincinnati has allowed opponents to shoot 45.3 percent through eight games (ranking the Bearcats 271st).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25