Wilson scores 25 to lead Ohio over Northern Illinois 76-73

The Associated Press

ATHENS, Ohio

Dwight Wilson III had a season-high 25 points as Ohio narrowly defeated Northern Illinois 76-73 on Tuesday night.

Wilson made 12 of 14 shots. He added eight rebounds.

Ben Roderick had 13 points for Ohio (6-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference). Lunden McDay added 11 points. Ben Vander Plas had 11 points and seven assists.

Zool Kueth had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (1-8, 0-4). Darius Beane added 16 points. Anthony Crump had 13 points and nine rebounds.

