Chattanooga looks for home win vs Samford

Samford (5-4, 1-1) vs. Chattanooga (9-2, 0-2)

McKenzie Arena, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga looks for its 10th straight win over Samford at McKenzie Arena. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Chattanooga was a 78-54 win on Feb. 10, 2010.

TEAM LEADERS: Chattanooga's Malachi Smith has averaged 16.3 points and 11 rebounds while David Jean-Baptiste has put up 19.6 points. For the Bulldogs, Myron Gordon has averaged 17 points while A.J. Staton-McCray has put up 11.8 points.MIGHTY MYRON: Gordon has connected on 35.5 percent of the 31 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 15 over his last five games. He's also made 76.7 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Chattanooga is a perfect 9-0 when the team records four or more steals. The Mocs are 0-2 when they steal the ball fewer than four times.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bulldogs have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Mocs. Chattanooga has an assist on 37 of 73 field goals (50.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Samford has assists on 74 of 110 field goals (67.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Samford is ranked first in Division I with an average of 77.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25