Philadelphia puts home win streak on the line against Washington

Washington Wizards (2-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (6-1, first in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the 76ers play Washington.

Philadelphia went 43-30 overall and 31-4 at home in the 2019-20 season. The 76ers averaged 16 points off of turnovers, 13.1 second chance points and 32.8 bench points last season.

Washington finished 25-47 overall and 18-27 in Eastern Conference games during the 2019-20 season. The Wizards averaged 25.0 assists per game on 41.5 made field goals last season.

Philadelphia and Washington matchup for the second time this season. The 76ers won the last meeting 113-107 on Dec. 23. Joel Embiid led the way with 29 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Mike Scott: out (left knee).

Wizards: None listed.