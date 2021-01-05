Boston faces Miami after Tatum’s 40-point game

Boston Celtics (5-3, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (3-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston visits the Miami Heat after Jayson Tatum scored 40 points in the Celtics' 126-114 win against the Raptors.

Miami finished 44-29 overall and went 29-7 at home a season ago. The Heat averaged 112 points per game last season, 19.7 from the free throw line and 40.2 from 3-point range.

Boston finished 48-24 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference play during the 2019-20 season. The Celtics averaged 113.7 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.4% from deep last season.

The teams match up Wednesday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Heat: None listed.

Celtics: Jeff Teague: out (ankle), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Javonte Green: out (health and safety protocols), Marcus Smart: out (right thumb), Kemba Walker: out (left knee).