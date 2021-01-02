Idaho Statesman Logo
E. Illinois tops Tennessee Tech 87-81

The Associated Press

CHARLESTON, Ill.

Marvin Johnson and Josiah Wallace scored 19 points apiece as Eastern Illinois topped Tennessee Tech 87-81 on Saturday. Kashawn Charles added 16 points for the Panthers.

George Dixon had six rebounds for Eastern Illinois (4-5, 1-1 Ohio Valley Conference).

Damaria Franklin had 25 points for the Golden Eagles (1-10, 1-3). Jr. Clay added 19 points. Shandon Goldman had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

