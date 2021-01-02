Leverkusen misses chance to reclaim lead in Bundesliga

Leverkusen's Nadiem Amiri celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) AP

Bayer Leverkusen missed the chance to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga by slumping to a 2-1 loss at Eintracht Frankfurt as the league resumed from its winter break on Saturday.

Nadiem Amiri scored one of the goals of the season with his heel after being played in brilliantly by the 17-year-old Florian Wirtz in the 10th minute. Frankfurt fought back to deservedly deal Leverkusen its first away defeat of the season and its second straight loss.

Leverkusen had been unbeaten before it lost the league lead with a 2-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their last game before the seasonal break. Bayern can now move five points clear of Leverkusen with a win over lowly Mainz on Sunday, while Leipzig can also take advantage of Leverkusen’s loss against Stuttgart later Saturday.

Goals from Amin Younes in the 22nd and an own-goal from Edmond Tapsoba in the 54th were enough for Frankfurt, which profited from Leverkusen’s lack of left backs. Both Wendell and Daley Sinkgraven were out with the coronavirus.

On-loan Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored one goal after setting up another for Sheraldo Becker as high-flying Union Berlin moved fourth with a 2-0 win at Werder Bremen.

Union, which was only promoted to the Bundesliga for the first time last year, is targeting survival in its second season – especially with no fans allowed at games due to the coronavirus – but now its fans watching from afar are dreaming of European qualification.

Also Saturday, Borussia Mönchengladbach beat Arminia Bielefeld 1-0 and Cologne lost 1-0 at home to Augsburg. Freiburg won 3-1 at Hoffenheim.

Schalke was visiting Hertha Berlin later, hoping to end its club-record run of 29 games without a win in the Bundesliga. The league record is 31.

