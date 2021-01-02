Golden State faces Portland in conference matchup

Portland Trail Blazers (3-2, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Golden State and Portland meet on Sunday.

Golden State finished 15-50 overall and 8-26 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Warriors averaged 8.2 steals, 4.6 blocks and 14.9 turnovers per game last season.

Portland finished 35-39 overall and 20-27 in Western Conference action during the 2019-20 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 115 points per game last season, 17.7 on free throws and 38.6 from deep.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Trail Blazers defeated the Warriors 123-98 in their last matchup on Jan. 1. Damian Lillard led Portland with 34 points, and Stephen Curry paced Golden State with 26 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: Draymond Green: day to day (right foot), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Eric Paschall: day to day (knee), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Trail Blazers: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (calf), Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (health and safety protocols).