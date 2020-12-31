Idaho Statesman Logo
Bean, Miller lift Utah St. over Air Force 83-48

The Associated Press

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

Justin Bean had 15 points to lead five Utah State players in double figures as the Aggies easily beat Air Force 83-48 on Thursday.

Brock Miller added 14 points for the Aggies (6-3, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). Marco Anthony chipped in 12 with six assists and, Steven Ashworth and Neemias Queta scored 10 apiece. Anthony also had six assists.

Nikc Jackson had 11 points for the Falcons (3-4, 1-2 Mountain West Conference).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

