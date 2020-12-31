Saints can become first team to go 6-0 in the NFC South

NEW ORLEANS (11-4) at CAROLINA (5-10)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Saints by 6 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Saints 8-7; Panthers 9-6

SERIES RECORD - Saints lead series 27-25

LAST MEETING - Saints beat Panthers 27-24 on Oct. 25, in New Orleans

LAST WEEK - Saints beat Vikings 52-33; Panthers beat Washington 20-13

AP PRO32 RANKING - Saints No. 4; Panthers No. 23

SAINTS OFFENSE - OVERALL (9), RUSH (7), PASS (19).

SAINTS DEFENSE - OVERALL (3), RUSH (4), PASS (5).

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (21), PASS (17).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (18), RUSH (16), PASS (17).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Saints can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win, a Packers loss and a Seahawks win. ... New Orleans is seeking to become the first team to finish 6-0 in the NFC South since the division was formed in 2002. ... In 51 regular-season meetings between the teams the Saints have scored 1,142 points; the Panthers have scored 1,121 points. ... The Saints are 69-50 in road games since 2006, the second-best record in the NFL behind New England (81-40). ... The Saints are second in the NFL in time of possession (31:06) behind only Green Bay (33:01). ... Saints QB Drew Brees completed 19 of 26 passes for 311 yards last week and is the only player in NFL history to surpass 80,000 career yards passing. ... The Saints are 9-1 when leading at halftime. ... Saints RB Alvin Kamara had an NFL record-tying six TDs (all rushing) against the Vikings and leads the NFL with a franchise-record 21 TDs this season. Kamara ranks third in the NFL with 1,688 yards from scrimmage. ... Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater was 5-0 last season as Saints starter; he is 4-10 this season with Carolina. ... Bridgewater threw for 254 yards and two TDs with no interceptions in the 27-24 loss to the Saints earlier this season. ... RB Mike Davis has three TDs rushing in his past two home games. He ranks third among running backs with a career-high 59 receptions. ... Panthers WR D.J. Moore has put together back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. ... Panthers WR Robby Anderson has career highs in receptions (92) and yards receiving (1,056). ... Carolina WR Curtis Samuel had a career-high 158 yards from scrimmage — 106 receiving and 52 rushing — against Washington. ... Panthers S Jeremy Chinn leads all rookies with 109 tackles. ... Panthers DE Brian Burns has a team-high nine sacks but is playing with a shoulder injury. .... Fantasy tip: Brees has at least two TD passes in three of his last four games at Carolina and has nine TDs with two interceptions for a 113 QB rating in four road starts this season.