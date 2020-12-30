EWU looks for home win vs Portland St.

Portland State (2-4, 1-1) vs. Eastern Washington (2-4, 1-0)

Reese Court, Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington looks for its sixth straight win over Portland State at Reese Court. The last victory for the Vikings at Eastern Washington was a 68-66 win on Feb. 14, 2015.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Washington has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tanner Groves, Kim Aiken Jr., Jacob Davison and Tyler Robertson have combined to account for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 67 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JAMES: James Scott has connected on 35.7 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 13 over the last three games. He's also made 61.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Portland State has lost its last three road games, scoring 65 points, while allowing 74 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Eagles have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Vikings. Eastern Washington has 45 assists on 88 field goals (51.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Portland State has assists on 29 of 67 field goals (43.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Washington has committed a turnover on just 16.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the best percentage among all Big Sky teams. The Eagles have turned the ball over only 11.7 times per game this season and just nine times per game over their last three games.

