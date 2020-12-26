Idaho Statesman Logo
UC Irvine looks for home win vs UCSB

IRVINE, Calif.

UC Santa Barbara (4-1, 0-0) vs. UC Irvine (3-4, 0-0)

Bren Events Center, Irvine, California; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine looks for its fifth straight win over UC Santa Barbara at Bren Events Center. The last victory for the Gauchos at UC Irvine was a 76-60 win on Jan. 30, 2016.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic JaQuori McLaughlin is averaging 18 points and six assists to lead the charge for the Gauchos. Amadou Sow is also a key contributor, accounting for 12.5 points and six rebounds per game. The Anteaters have been led by Collin Welp, who is averaging 11.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: McLaughlin has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all UC Santa Barbara field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: UC Irvine has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 108 points while giving up 54.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gauchos have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Anteaters. UC Irvine has 36 assists on 77 field goals (46.8 percent) over its past three outings while UC Santa Barbara has assists on 53 of 74 field goals (71.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UC Santa Barbara is ranked second among Big West teams with an average of 87 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

December 26, 2020 1:23 AM
