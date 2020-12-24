Minnesota looks to knock off No. 4 Iowa

No. 4 Iowa (7-1, 1-0) vs. Minnesota (7-1, 0-1)

Williams Arena, Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 Iowa looks to give Minnesota its seventh straight loss to ranked opponents. Minnesota's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 19 Michigan Wolverines 75-67 on Jan. 12. Iowa took care of Purdue by 15 on Tuesday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Marcus Carr, Both Gach and Brandon Johnson have collectively scored 51 percent of Minnesota's points this season. For Iowa, Luka Garza, Joe Wieskamp and Jordan Bohannon have scored 54 percent of the team's points this season, including 74 percent of all Hawkeyes points over their last five.

CREATING OFFENSE: Carr has had his hand in 51 percent of all Minnesota field goals over the last five games. Carr has 29 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Minnesota has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 70.9.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Golden Gophers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Hawkeyes. Minnesota has an assist on 44 of 66 field goals (66.7 percent) over its previous three games while Iowa has assists on 66 of 100 field goals (66 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Golden Gophers have averaged 31.8 free throws per game and 34.4 per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25