Predators bring back Mikael Granlund on 1-year contract

The Nashville Predators have signed forward Mikael Granlund to a one-year, $3.75 million contract, bringing him back to the team that traded for him in February 2019.

General manager David Poile announced the deal Wednesday.

Granlund had 30 points last season with Predators. His 17 goals were the third highest of his eight-year NHL career and ranked fourth on the Predators. He tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals.

His production picked up after the Predators hired coach John Hynes on Jan. 7. Granlund had 16 points (11 goals, five assists) in Nashville's final 28 games.

The 28-year-old from Oulu, Finland, originally was drafted with the ninth pick overall in 2010 by Minnesota. He has 352 career points in the NHL with 35 in 79 games with Nashville.