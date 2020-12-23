N. Colorado looks to extend streak vs Idaho State

Idaho State (3-5, 0-1) vs. Northern Colorado (4-2, 1-0)

Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colorado; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Idaho State. In its last eight wins against the Bengals, Northern Colorado has won by an average of 11 points. Idaho State's last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2017, a 73-69 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Northern Colorado's Bodie Hume has averaged 19 points and 7.8 rebounds while Daylen Kountz has put up 14 points. For the Bengals, Robert Ford III has averaged 12.9 points and 7.8 rebounds while Tarik Cool has put up 12.8 points.FORD III IS A FORCE: Ford has connected on 42.1 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 12 over his last three games. He's also converted 70.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 62: Idaho State is 0-5 when it allows at least 62 points and 3-0 when it holds opponents to less than 62.

STREAK STATS: Idaho State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points and allowing 68.7 points during those contests. Northern Colorado has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.7 points while giving up 61.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Idaho State is ranked second among Big Sky teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent. The Bengals have averaged 11.5 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25