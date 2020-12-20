N. Fla. battles Edward Waters

Edward Waters vs. North Florida (1-8)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The North Florida Ospreys are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA program Edward Waters. North Florida lost 73-66 loss at home against Flagler in its most recent game.

FAB FRESHMEN: North Florida's Jose Placer, Dorian James and Jonathan Aybar have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Ospreys points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jose Placer has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. Jose Placer has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida went 5-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference opponents last year. The Ospreys put up 74.3 points per contest across those 13 games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25