Beatty, Kenney carry La Salle past Delaware 71-61

David Beatty had 18 points as La Salle beat Delaware 71-61 on Saturday. Sherif Kenney added 16 points for the Explorers, and Jhamir Brickus chipped in 12 points.

Jack Clark had six rebounds for La Salle (3-4).

Ryan Allen had 17 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-2). Johnny McCoy added 11 points and seven rebounds. Dylan Painter had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25